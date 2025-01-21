This NYC Man Is Revitalizing the Famous Bar From 'Goodfellas' As It Approaches Its 200th Anniversary

Loycent Gordon, CEO of the historic Neir's Tavern in Queens, discusses entering the restaurant business, telling the story of your business and taking a leap of faith.

"As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster," Henry Hill says at the start of Goodfellas.

Loycent Gordon, owner of Neir's Tavern, where they shot many pivotal scenes in Martin Scorsese's classic film, did not always want to be a restaurant owner.

But when he got a chance to jump in and take over the historic bar, he knew he needed to do it. Something about this old building reminded him of his own struggle of feeling left out and underestimated.

Gordon was born in Jamaica, and his family immigrated to Queens, New York, when he was in fourth grade. He struggled to find where he fit, especially with learning to read and write. These early challenges built resilience and determination that would be invaluable tools for him decades later.

Gordon always wanted to be a DJ — and spinning records paid his way through college. One day, while at Radio Shack, he had a conversation that would change his life.

A studio owner got to talking about music with him. They soon moved from Gordon's experience as a DJ to the dilapidated Neir's Tavern, which the studio owner also owned. At the time, the place was on the brink of closure. The community stopped caring, and the finances crumbled.

As their conversations continued, Gordon saw an opportunity. To quote another famous mafia flick, Gordon gave the studio owner an "offer he couldn't refuse."

Revitalizing Neir's Tavern

Neir's Taven, which opened in 1929, once hosted President Grover Cleveland and was Mae West's reported first performance venue. It has been featured in Goodfellas, Eddie Murphy's Tower Heist and Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown.

The place's character and legacy drew Gordon in, and he felt he had the right amount of hope and creative drive to bring it back to life.

The first of many bumps in the road was creating a food program out of nothing. The tavern had no kitchen, so Gordon found a couple to cook Southern food at their home in Long Island and deliver it to the tavern in Queens. They served food from warming trays until they could afford to build a kitchen and create a more sustainable menu.

That's where the "American Dream" comes back to the table. Gordon knew he needed a cohesive brand built around food. With Queens' diverse culinary options, Gordon wanted one iconic theme that brought it all together.

What was the thing that this whole melting pot of cultures could gather around? The all-American burger was the obvious choice.

As the Neir's Tavern team improved, so did its status with the burger concept. In 2022, the New York Beef Council listed its "Goodfellas Burger" among the top 10 best burgers in the state. However, it wasn't easy to achieve this. In fact, Neir's Tavern almost didn't make it.

In 2020, the tavern faced its biggest challenge yet. Gordon received a letter saying the building had been sold and the rent would be tripled. Leveraging social media, community support and a bold call to then-mayor Bill de Blasio, Gordon rallied protection for this little corner bar.

The major news networks, including ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox, carried the story. Soon, people filled the streets outside the bar to support it. The mayor pushed his way through the crowd into the bar and made a bold announcement: Neir's Tavern would be saved.

Now, a new five-year lease agreement has ensured Neir's Tavern will reach its 200th anniversary in 2029. The story shows the power of community and the competitive advantage of small restaurant owners in the new media age.

"Community conquers all," Gordon says. This mantra has become his guiding principle.

For him, Neir's Tavern isn't just a bar. It's a community gathering place, a living, breathing piece of American history and heritage. "It's not about me; it's about we," Gordon says.

Gordon focuses on helping others uplift themselves through their own stories. His generosity and empathy for fellow small business owners are as genuine as they come.

He wants every business owner to remember that "when you don't have money to scale, you have your story to tell."

