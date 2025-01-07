Michael Schwartz and Bobby Rutter of Forward Hospitality Group discuss transforming the entertainment scene in the Midwest and using reinvention as a business model.

Michael Schwartz and Bobby Rutter, the dynamic leaders behind Forward Hospitality Group, have transformed the Midwest's entertainment scene.

With 12 distinct concepts spanning multiple states and nearly 1,000 employees, their journey is a testament to adaptability, vision and resilience.

Schwartz's road to hospitality was unconventional. With a background in finance and accounting, he found early success in the corporate world. It worked, but he hated it right away.

When entrepreneurial opportunity came knocking, he discovered the value of enjoying your work. "I'd rather you do what you love," he tells Shawn Walchef, host of Restaurant Influencers.

In the mid-1990s, Schwartz partnered with industry veteran Terry Barbu to open nightlife venues in Atlanta and Cleveland, two very different cities. He soon learned key lessons about consumer behavior and adapting to local markets. Their partnership continued to foster more opportunities — and hone more valuable skills for Schwartz.

Bobby Rutter, Forward Hospitality Group's COO, brought his own flair to the partnership.

Drawing on experiences from law school and country club management, Rutter understood the importance of building lasting customer relationships. "We treated everyone like we needed them back next week," he says.

This mindset laid the foundation for Forward's reputation as a welcoming and inclusive destination.

Reinvention as a business model

FWD Day + Nightclub, the group's flagship outdoor nightclub in Cleveland, is a masterclass in seasonal reinvention. Open just 16 weeks a year, the venue undergoes annual transformations to stay fresh and exciting.

"You have 30 weeks of anticipation," Schwartz notes, emphasizing the strategic advantage of limited availability in creating demand. This ever-changing venue is also one of the few places in downtown Cleveland that can blast loud dance music into the early morning hours.

Being anything but boring, FWD has maintained its status as a nightlife staple for nearly a decade.

The team's agility goes beyond seasonal renovations. During the pandemic shutdowns, the nightclub industry was hit hard. Many venues closed. Rather than freeze with fear, Schwartz and Rutter used the downtime to brainstorm new concepts.

The result was two innovative venues: Good Night John Boy, a '70s-inspired disco bar, and Welcome to the Farm, a country-themed venue co-created with musician Chase Rice. Blending nostalgia with modern entertainment led to other unique concepts, with locations popping up all over the country.

Rutter highlights the importance of making every guest feel valued, regardless of their spending habits. "We talk all the time about creating a strong sense of engagement and belonging," he says.

Even small interactions with staff can shape a guest's perception.

The company's attention to detail is encapsulated in its C-SALTS framework: Cleanliness, Sound, Atmosphere, Lighting, Temperature and Smell. This meticulous approach ensures consistency across venues, whether it's a nightclub, restaurant or hybrid concept. "It's about delivering a full-circle experience," Rutter says.

Forward Hospitality Group brought in the best technologies to optimize operations. It's adopted tools like Toast for point-of-sale efficiency and BeatGig to track the performance of live entertainment. These innovations allow the team to make data-driven decisions, ensuring each event maximizes both guest satisfaction and revenue.

"We spend tens of hours weekly reviewing performance data," Rutter says. By integrating analytics into its strategy, Forward has been able to refine everything from music programming to staff training.

Despite these advancements, Schwartz insists on balancing technology with human connection. "We're still people-driven," he emphasizes.

The road to success hasn't been easy. Schwartz recalls hard lessons learned early, such as overestimating the market for a late-night food concept in Atlanta and underestimating the operational demands of scaling a business. These experiences have shaped his approach to growth.

Schwartz advises businesses of all types to play the long game from the beginning. "It's more important to make less money now and create longevity for the brand," he says.

Schwartz and Rutter's commitment to long-term success extends to their team. With a turnover rate Schwartz describes as "next to nothing," Forward Hospitality Group prioritizes fostering a supportive and collaborative culture.

"Our obligation is to grow in a smart manner," Schwartz says. Stability is the key.

As the company expands, including recent openings in San Diego and Chicago, Schwartz and Rutter have stayed true to their mission. They relentlessly deliver unforgettable experiences and value every single customer. International opportunities may be on the horizon, but for now, they're committed to perfecting their existing concepts.

Schwartz's view on business is pretty simple, but not easy. "Being comfortable is boring," he says. "Get uncomfortable, move forward and don't be scared."

