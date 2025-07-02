These 'AI-Resistant' Jobs Don't Require a College Degree — and Starting Salaries Can Surpass $70,000 a Year Some young adults want to join the workforce right after high school.
Key Takeaways
- Average college tuition and fees increased 60% between 2000 and 2022.
- A new report from Resume Now reveals fast-growing entry-level jobs for high school graduates.
As the cost of a college education continues to climb, with average tuition and fees seeing a 60% jump between 2000 and 2022, some young adults wonder about the return on such a significant investment — and how rapid advancements in AI might impact their entry-level job prospects.
Big Tech companies, including Google, Meta and Microsoft, recruited fewer recent graduates in 2024 than they did in previous years, per a recent report from venture capital firm SignalFire. The firm's head of research, Asher Bantock, told TechCrunch that "convincing evidence" points to AI as a major contributor.
Related: AI Is Dramatically Decreasing Entry-Level Hiring at Big Tech Companies, According to a New Analysis
Of course, tech roles aren't the only ones at risk of automation: McKinsey & Company estimated that between 400 and 800 million individuals across occupations could lose their jobs to AI by 2030.
Resume Now, a resume writing service company established in 2004, set out to find the top jobs that don't require a college degree, are "AI-resistant" and offer starting salaries of $50,000 or more.
Resume Now's report, which analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, honed in on 13 promising roles — all of which are growing faster or much faster than other jobs on the market.
Related: The Average Cost of a College Education Is $153,080. These Are the Majors and Careers That Provide the Highest Return on Investment.
According to the data, several trade professions led the list in terms of median pay: forest fire inspectors ($71,420), flight attendants ($68,370) and lodging managers ($65,360).
"Careers requiring significant human interaction, manual dexterity in unpredictable environments and complex problem-solving in real-time" emerged as those least susceptible to AI's rise, the research found.
Related: These Are the 10 Best-Paying 'New Collar' Jobs, Prioritizing Skills Over Degrees
Read on for Resume Now's full ranking of the top 13 fast-growing, higher-paying and AI-resistant careers for high school graduates:
- Forest fire inspectors and prevention specialists
- Flight attendants
- Lodging managers
- Electricians
- Plumbers, pipefitters and steamfitters
- Industrial machinery mechanics
- Chefs and head cooks
- Hearing aid specialists
- Personal service managers
- Maintenance workers, machinery
- Insurance sales agents
- Aircraft cargo handling supervisors
- Security and fire alarm systems installers
Ready to break through your revenue ceiling? Join us at Level Up, a conference for ambitious business leaders to unlock new growth opportunities.