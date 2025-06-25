As the price of an undergraduate degree continues to climb, many college students want to know which paths will bring financial security.

A typical student graduating from high school in 2025 could take on an estimated $40,000 in student loan debt before they finish their college education, and interest rates on undergraduate federal student loans are the highest they've been in more than 10 years, Nerdwallet reported.

The price tag that comes with a college degree has ballooned steadily over the past several decades — with a staggering rise in the past 15 years.

Between 2000 and 2022, average tuition and fees increased by 60%, from $9,204 to $14,688 per year, and those costs spiked 13% in just 12 years between 2010 and 2022 alone, according to BestColleges.

Today's college graduates can expect to spend $153,080 by the end of their undergraduate education, per Student Choice, an organization that partners with more than 300 credit unions to facilitate student lending solutions.

But which college majors — and the careers they make possible for new graduates — provide the highest return on students' investment?

Student Choice examined data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to pinpoint the median earnings for the top 20 most popular college majors in the U.S. The analysis assumed five years in the workforce and four years spent paying the average annual cost of college.

According to the report, engineering emerged as the degree with the highest five-year return on investment at 326.6%, and computer science/technology came in close second at 310.3%.

Computer and information systems managers and advertising, promotions and marketing managers snagged the top spots for careers with the highest five-year return on investment, at 553.7% and 511.4%, respectively, per the data.

Take a look at Student Choice's infographic below for the full picture of its report on the majors and careers offering the highest return on investment for the price of a college education: