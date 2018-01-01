Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

If you're looking for a business opportunity that could prove to be both fun and profitable, look no further than starting a business as a freelance entertainment booking agent. A booking agent is a person that actively seeks out opportunities in the entertainment industry, such as booking music bands for nightclub performances, theater groups for stage performances and just about any other type of entertainer for live performances. Generally, an entertainment booking agent doesn't represent or act as management for entertainers, but merely builds alliances with entertainers and retains a portion of the performance fee paid to entertainers for work the agent has secured.

The Market

People looking to break into the entertainment business