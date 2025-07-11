The billionaires are back together, this time in Sun Valley, Idaho, for the annual Allen & Co. conference of tech and media executives. The week-long event brings some of the most powerful figures in business to the Sun Valley Resort.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos, who just held another billionaire gathering for their multi-day wedding event in Venice, Italy, have been spotted at the invite-only event this year. Other attendees include Ivanka Trump, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Spanx founder Sara Blakely, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman (whose $410 sunglasses have been a major topic of conversation).

Business Insider notes that sunglasses are a hot accessory at the conference this year, with Ray-Bans donning the mugs of Disney CEO Bob Iger and Amazon CEO Andy Jassy.

Also in attendance are Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone and Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC owner John Henry.

Talks are expected with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and IAC Chairman Barry Diller, per CNBC.

Here are photos from Sun Valley:

John Elkann, chief executive officer of Exor NV, rides a bicycle to the morning session during the Allen & Co. Media and Technology Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, US, on Friday, July 11, 2025. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Marne Levine, former chief business officer at Meta Platforms Inc., left, Phil Deutch, managing partner at Energy Technology Partners, center, and Sheryl Sandberg, former chief operating officer of Meta Platforms Inc., walk to the morning session during the Allen & Co. Media and Technology Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, US, on Friday, July 11, 2025. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snap Inc., walks to a morning session at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 10, 2025, in Sun Valley, Idaho. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon.com Inc., right, and Lauren Sanchez Bezos walk to lunch during the Allen & Co. Media and Technology Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, US, on Thursday, July 10, 2025. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir Technologies, walks to lunch at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 10, 2025, in Sun Valley, Idaho. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Mike Steib, president and chief executive officer of Tegna Inc., walks to the morning session during the Allen & Co. Media and Technology Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, US, on Friday, July 11, 2025. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Luis von Ahn, co-founder of Duolingo, walks to a morning session at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 10, 2025, in Sun Valley, Idaho. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Anne Wojcicki, former president and chief executive officer of 23andMe Inc., walks to the morning session during the Allen & Co. Media and Technology Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, US, on Friday, July 11, 2025. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)