Jeff Bezos' Venice Wedding Weekend Is Underway. Here Are the Celebrities Who Have Arrived and Who Is Expected. The nuptial festivities of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sánchez have kicked off in Venice.

By David James

The threat of protests has not dampened the mood of the nuptials of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sánchez in Venice. The multi-day affair, dubbed the "Wedding of the Century," is reportedly costing upwards of $55 million and has drawn celebrity guests from around the world, as well as vocal local protestors.

About a dozen local organizations—including housing advocates, anti-cruise ship campaigners, and university groups—have united under the banner "No Space for Bezos." They say that their city is being treated as a billionaire's playground and highlights wealth inequity. Their small-scale demonstrations have included hanging protest banners on iconic landmarks, and a Bezos dummy was floated down the Grand Canal in an Amazon box clutching cash.

Despite locals not feeling the love in the air, several celebs have arrived to celebrate the couple: Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom, Diane von Furstenberg, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and Tom Brady have all been spotted.

Other notable names expected to attend are Leonardo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, entertainment mogul Barry Diller, and NFL Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez, who is Sánchez's ex-boyfriend. CBS News reports that the guest list is capped at around 200, and at least 95 private planes have requested landing permission at Venice's Marco Polo Airport.

The official ceremony is set for Friday on the Island of San Giorgio Maggiore and will feature a performance by Matteo Bocelli, son of Andrea Bocelli.

Following the ceremony, the newlyweds and their guests will dine at the Arsenal of Venice, a shipyard on the city's outskirts.

