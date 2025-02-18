What do you do if your sales and stock value are in decline?

If you are Nike, you call in a Kardashian.

CNN reports that shoe giant Nike has partnered with Kim Kardashian to create "NikeSkims," a Nike-branded take on her wildly successful Skims shapewear line, which is valued at $4 billion.

According to a joint release from Nike and Kardashian, NikeSkims aims to "disrupt the global fitness and activewear industry with best-in-class innovation in service of all women athletes." A global launch is planned in 2026, but few other details have been shared.

CNBC analysts say that this move signals Nike's strategy to go after women customers it's lost to the likes of Lululemon. Nike's current customer gender demo is 60% men and 40% women. Women traditionally buy more apparel than men, so this team-up with Kardashian could be a massive growth opportunity.

And it seems like they're off to a good start — Nike shares rose nearly 3% following the Kardashian partnership announcement.