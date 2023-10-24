Items in the new men's line, which includes undershirts and leggings, range from $16 to $54.

Skims, the American shapewear and clothing brand co-founded by Kim Kardashian, Emma Grede and Jens Grede in 2019, was recently valued at $4 billion — and it's not stopping there.

Not only did the "solutions for every body" brand announce its expansion into menswear with its new line of briefs, undershirts, boxers and leggings, but it's also eyeing an initial public offering, CNN Business reported.

Related: What Businesses Do the Kardashians Own? Skims, Kylie Cosmetics

The global shapewear market is estimated to hit $3.7 billion by 2028, per Grand View Research. Skims has already made a name for itself in that space and other categories of women's apparel — from dresses to bodysuits, pajamas and more.

Skims' women's sizing is meant to promote body positivity, as does its men's, which ranges from extra small to 5X. Items in the new men's line run from $16 to $54 and come in cotton, "stretch" and "sport" fabrics, according to CNN.

The company, which raised $270 million in its latest fundraising round led by Wellington Management this past July, said that men already make up 10% of its existing customer base, per the outlet.

Skims hired chief financial officer and former Nike executive Andy Muir, which could be a sign that an IPO isn't far off.

Related: Kim Kardashian Slammed For Lecture at Harvard Business School

Additionally, Wellington Management has a reputation for taking companies public — and Skims' CEO Jens Grede recently told Dealbook that the company sees an IPO on its horizon. "At some point in the future, Skims deserves to be a public company," he said.