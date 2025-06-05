Jeff Bezos' Neighbors Just Sold Their Land. Here's How Much It Costs to Live Next to the Amazon Founder. The Miami parcel of land sold to a buyer — and it wasn't Bezos.

By Erin Davis

Courtesy of Reznik Group
Indian Creek Island Road parcel for sale via Reznik Group

When Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez return from their wedding, which is set to take place later this month in Venice, Italy, the newlyweds might come home to some new neighbors — and construction.

In December 2024, a 1.84-acre plot of land at 9 Indian Creek Island Road went up for sale for $200 million. But what made this lot special wasn't the breathtaking views of the water or even the super-exclusive location on Miami's "Billionaire Bunker." It's the neighbor that mattered most: Bezos.

Related: Want to Be Jeff Bezos's Next Door Neighbor in Miami? You Now Can — For $200M

Courtesy of Reznik Group

Real estate agents speculated (and based on the listing price, the sellers presumably hoped) that the world's third-richest person would buy the parcel. But that didn't happen, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Instead, a luxury home builder who reportedly drew up plans for a mansion on the land, told the outlet that the buyer is an "international finance executive" who paid $110 million for the site — $90 million off the original ask. The seller, meanwhile, paid about $27.5 million for the property in 2018, per local records.

11 Indian Creek Island Road is for sale via Reznik Group - Courtesy of Reznik Group

Maybe Bezos didn't need the spread. The Amazon founder already owns three properties on the man-made barrier island: two next to each other and one on the other side of Indian Creek, for a total of about $237 million.

Other island residents include Tom Brady, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, and Carl Icahn.

Related: The Guy Who Sold His Miami Mansion to Jeff Bezos for $79 Million Is Really Angry He Didn't Charge More For It

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Procter & Gamble Is Laying Off 7,000 Jobs. Here's What We Know.

The layoffs affect non-manufacturing jobs and will take place over the next two years.

By Erin Davis
Business News

Investment Firm CEO Tells Thousands in Conference Audience That 60% of Them Will Be 'Looking for Work' Next Year

There were over 5,500 people at SuperReturn International 2025, making it the largest private equity event in the world.

By Sherin Shibu
Marketing

How to Turn Tariff Turmoil Into Boosted Sales — and Build Trust in the Process

When unexpected policy changes like tariffs hit, smart marketers don't panic — they pivot. Here's how we turned headlines into high-converting, urgency-driven campaigns that boosted sales and built trust.

By Mark W Lamplugh Jr
Starting a Business

These Founders Started Making Pickle-Infused Vodka With a Hand Pump. Now Their Products Are Sold in 10 States — and Growing.

Dan Graves, Managing Member and CEO of Dirty Dill, explains how his company has distilled success.

By Dan Bova
Business News

Out With the Kibble and In With the Steak. The World's Richest Dog Has a Net Worth of $400 Million – And a New Netflix Docuseries Too

'Gunther's Millions' is set to unpack the pooch's mysterious fortune and what those around him have done with his inheritance.

By Sam Silverman
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel