The Miami parcel of land sold to a buyer — and it wasn't Bezos.

When Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez return from their wedding, which is set to take place later this month in Venice, Italy, the newlyweds might come home to some new neighbors — and construction.

In December 2024, a 1.84-acre plot of land at 9 Indian Creek Island Road went up for sale for $200 million. But what made this lot special wasn't the breathtaking views of the water or even the super-exclusive location on Miami's "Billionaire Bunker." It's the neighbor that mattered most: Bezos.

Related: Want to Be Jeff Bezos's Next Door Neighbor in Miami? You Now Can — For $200M

Courtesy of Reznik Group

Real estate agents speculated (and based on the listing price, the sellers presumably hoped) that the world's third-richest person would buy the parcel. But that didn't happen, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Instead, a luxury home builder who reportedly drew up plans for a mansion on the land, told the outlet that the buyer is an "international finance executive" who paid $110 million for the site — $90 million off the original ask. The seller, meanwhile, paid about $27.5 million for the property in 2018, per local records.

11 Indian Creek Island Road is for sale via Reznik Group - Courtesy of Reznik Group

Maybe Bezos didn't need the spread. The Amazon founder already owns three properties on the man-made barrier island: two next to each other and one on the other side of Indian Creek, for a total of about $237 million.

Other island residents include Tom Brady, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, and Carl Icahn.

Related: The Guy Who Sold His Miami Mansion to Jeff Bezos for $79 Million Is Really Angry He Didn't Charge More For It