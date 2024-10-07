Get All Access for $5/mo

Video Shows Las Vegas Billionaire Traveling the East Coast With Two Megayachts — One Just Carries the Toys The two megayachts were spotted together in Maine and Massachusetts.

By Erin Davis

Key Takeaways

  • Las Vegas billionaire Lorenzo Fertitta's two megayachts have been spotted parked in Maine and Boston over the past month.
  • One vessel carries equipment like small boats, jet skis, and a full gym.

Las Vegas billionaire Lorenzo Fertitta has been enjoying fall in the Northeast on his 285-foot megayacht, Lonian, and he doesn't travel light.

Wherever he goes, he also brings a second megayacht, the 217-foot Hodor, which follows the Lonian and carries equipment. (The average motor yacht, by the way, is around 40 to 70 feet, and a "large yacht" is considered to be around 70 to 90 feet.)

Lorenzo Fertitta is seen on August 6, 2023, in Portofino, Italy. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images) via Getty

Both ships were spotted in Maine in early September at the Fore Points Marina, per the Bangor Daily News. Last weekend, the vessels were parked in Boston Harbor. Perhaps the desert native is enjoying some fall foliage leaf-peeping.

"When you're a billionaire, you get to park your 285-foot superyacht in the North End along with your 215-foot superyacht next to it which is just dedicated to carrying your jet skis, motorcycles, Peloton bikes, personal submarine, and helicopter," writes Only in Boston.

The website Superyacht Fan estimates that the main vessel, Lonian, was bought for $160 million in 2018 and costs at least $15 million annually to maintain and operate. The Hodor megayacht that carries everything (helicopter, jet skis, small boats, gym equipment), was estimated to have cost $30 million in 2019 and $3 to $5 million yearly in operating costs.

Fertitta is the longtime former CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship. In 1993, he and his brother, Frank Fertitta, inherited their father's casino business, per Forbes.

