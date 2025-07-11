Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Is Now as Wealthy as Warren Buffett. Here's How. Nvidia became the first-ever company to top a $4 trillion market capitalization this week.

By Erin Davis Edited by Sherin Shibu

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, 62, has reached the same amount of wealth as Warren Buffett.

Huang and Buffett have been ping-ponging back and forth for the No. 9 and No. 10 richest people spots with around $143 billion to $144 billion in wealth each, according to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index.

Huang, who has been selling Nvidia stock as part of pre-arranged agreements, has gained $28.7 billion in wealth this year alone, per the Index. He unloaded $36.4 million worth of stock on July 8, per an SEC filing.

Earlier this week, Nvidia became the world's first-ever $4 trillion company, flying past Microsoft and Apple. Huang has sold more than $1.9 billion in Nvidia shares to date, per Bloomberg.

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and has been leading it ever since. He owned about 3.5% of the AI chipmaker as of March.

CNBC reports that Huang still has more than 858 million shares of Nvidia in various trusts and partnerships.

