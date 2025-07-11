Nvidia became the first-ever company to top a $4 trillion market capitalization this week.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, 62, has reached the same amount of wealth as Warren Buffett.

Huang and Buffett have been ping-ponging back and forth for the No. 9 and No. 10 richest people spots with around $143 billion to $144 billion in wealth each, according to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index.

Huang, who has been selling Nvidia stock as part of pre-arranged agreements, has gained $28.7 billion in wealth this year alone, per the Index. He unloaded $36.4 million worth of stock on July 8, per an SEC filing.

Earlier this week, Nvidia became the world's first-ever $4 trillion company, flying past Microsoft and Apple. Huang has sold more than $1.9 billion in Nvidia shares to date, per Bloomberg.

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and has been leading it ever since. He owned about 3.5% of the AI chipmaker as of March.

CNBC reports that Huang still has more than 858 million shares of Nvidia in various trusts and partnerships.

