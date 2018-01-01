Event Programs

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

Seminars, auctions, plays, trade shows and business conventions generally have one thing in common: They require event programs to be distributed to the people in attendance to let them know what's going on, what's for sale and what's coming up next. Starting a desktop publishing business that designs and produces event programs is a very easy new business enterprise to launch. A computer and a good printer is about all you'll need to get started creating event programs initially, until the business is established, at which point you may want to consider the addition of a scanner, binding machine and high speed photocopier. Furthermore, specializing in short production runs will give you an advantage on the competition, as the larger and more established printing firms typically require larger runs to justify setup time and operating overheads.

