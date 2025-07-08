A Code Ninjas Franchise Empowers Youth with Tech & Education Code Ninjas is a leading kids' coding franchise that teaches children ages 7-14 how to code by building video games.

By Matthew Goldstein

Are you exploring franchise ownership and looking for an opportunity that combines profitability with purpose? Code Ninjas is a leading kids' coding franchise that teaches children ages 7-14 how to code by building video games in a fun, engaging, and supportive environment using a game-based curriculum. The program is a standout choice in the supplemental education and STEM industry.

Benefits of owning a Code Ninjas franchise:

1. Tap Into a High-Demand, Growing Market
The demand for coding and STEM education is skyrocketing, with parents eager to equip their children with essential tech skills for the future.

2. Proven Business Model with Comprehensive Support
You don't need a background in coding to succeed. Code Ninjas provides a well-established, low-risk business model and a nationally recognized brand. You will receive extensive training, ongoing operational and marketing support

3. Make a Meaningful Impact While Building Your Future
Owning a Code Ninjas franchise is more than a business—it's a chance to inspire the next generation. You'll empower kids with critical problem-solving and coding skills while building a business that can offer multiple revenue streams.

If you're passionate about education, technology, and entrepreneurship, Code Ninjas could be your perfect path to franchise ownership.

Learn more about Code Ninjas
Matthew Goldstein

Entrepreneur Staff

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Science & Technology

Why Every Creator Should Care About Web3 Right Now

How Web3 is changing the game for creators, entrepreneurs and media executives navigating the next frontier of digital entertainment.

By Riaz Mehta
Business News

Wimbledon Player Begs Morgan Stanley to Give His 'Lucky Charm' Sister More Time Off Work

Ben Shelton, ranked No. 10 in the world, is playing in the quarter-final round on Wednesday.

By Erin Davis
Business News

Meta Poaches Top Apple Executive With Compensation Offer Reportedly in the Tens of Millions

Meta's latest hire for its superintelligence group is a former manager who led a 100-person team at Apple.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Airline Passengers in the U.S. May Never Have to Take Their Shoes Off Again

In April, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy asked his X followers what changes they'd like to see at the airport.

By Erin Davis
Leadership

The One Trait That Separates Great Leaders From Everyone Else

Here's why this mindset is an entrepreneur's superpower for leadership excellence.

By Merilee Kern, MBA
Leadership

Stop Trying to Please Everyone — This Is Real Leadership

The real leadership challenge isn't charisma or consensus, but emotional clarity under pressure.

By Sam Rockwell