How to Turn Summer Travel into More Business and Less Taxes When you pursue business opportunities in the places you love to visit, you can make your summer profitable and fun.

Key Takeaways

  • Learn how aligning your trips with business goals unlocks tax benefits and opens doors to new opportunities.

According to a recent Bankrate survey, fewer than half of Americans plan to travel this summer. Among those staying home, most cite cost as the main reason.

That's a missed opportunity.

Travel isn't just a luxury — it's a strategic tool. For entrepreneurs, stepping outside the day-to-day grind creates space to think creatively, meet new people and gain the fresh perspective that fuels innovation. One good conversation or idea sparked on the road could become your next big business move.

Here's the best part: if you're strategic, you can align your travel with your business goals — and potentially write off a portion of the cost. The IRS allows business owners to deduct legitimate business-related travel expenses. With the right planning, your summer getaway can double as a business trip that moves your company forward.

Travel with purpose

Making the primary purpose of your trip business-related doesn't mean you have to spend your days in meetings. For travel within the U.S., the IRS allows deductions as long as more than half of a standard workday (four or more hours) is spent on qualified business activities.

That could include meeting with clients, scouting investment properties, researching a new market, or connecting with potential partners. The key is intention and documentation.

If you're in the 32% tax bracket, treating your travel as a legitimate business expense can result in a 32% "discount" via tax savings. That's not a loophole—it's a smart use of existing tax code designed to support business growth.

Take one of my clients, for example. He built a vacation around scouting real estate deals in New Mexico, a place he already loved visiting. The trip saved him around $3,000 in taxes—and even better, it led to a property deal that eventually earned him over $1 million in profit.

What qualifies as deductible business travel?

The IRS has clear rules on what counts as a deductible business expense. Common eligible expenses include:

  • Airfare, train fare, or mileage to and from your destination
  • Hotel or lodging costs
  • Ground transportation (Uber, taxis, car rentals, airport transfers)
  • Baggage fees
  • Laundry or dry cleaning during the trip
  • 50% of non-entertainment meal costs

To qualify, expenses must meet four basic criteria:

  1. Business purpose: There must be a clear business reason for the trip.
  2. Ordinary and necessary: It should be a typical and reasonable expense in your line of work.
  3. Directly related to business: The activity must advance or support your business.
  4. Properly documented: Keep records—receipts, dates, contacts, meeting notes, and outcomes.

If your spouse or children are active in the business and perform meaningful work during the trip, their expenses may also be deductible. For example, if your spouse is a co-owner or your children help with content creation, marketing or research, their travel may be part of your business plan — if documented correctly.

Work with a trusted advisor

Blending business and personal expenses adds complexity to your tax situation. A tax advisor who specializes in entrepreneurs can help ensure your strategy is sound and legally compliant. The goal isn't just to deduct travel. It's to structure your business in a way that supports growth and lowers your tax liability year-round.

Final thoughts

Before you book your next trip, ask: How could this support my business?

Maybe it's an investment scouting trip. Maybe it's reconnecting with a client in a new market. Maybe it's simply taking space to think clearly and plan your next move.

When you approach travel with intention, the possibilities multiply. That break you've been craving could be the catalyst for your next revenue stream or expansion play—and with a smart tax strategy, the IRS could help fund it.

If you love where you're traveling, why not plant business roots there? You'll have a reason to return—on another deductible trip—with even more upside next time.

Because when travel helps you grow your business and lower your tax bill, the real question isn't whether you can afford to travel—
It's whether you can afford not to.
