Holiday E-Mail Service

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? Yes

Starting a holiday and special occasion greeting card e-mail service is a fantastic new business enterprise to set in motion, especially when you consider the business can be operated from home and put into action with less than a $3,000 initial investment. Business owners, corporate executives and professionals lead very busy lives, often not leaving time for the small but important things in life, like sending a card to a family member on a special occasion or thanking a client at Christmastime for their continued support and business. Designing fill-in-the-blank templates for a number of occasion,s such as birthdays, anniversaries and thanks for your business, is the first step toward establishing the business. The templates can be quickly altered and e-mailed to recipients at your client's request. Setting fees for the service will greatly depend on a client's volume of e-mail greeting cards sent on a yearly basis. However, securing 200 clients and e-mailing 100 customized greeting cards for each on a yearly basis can generate gross revenues of $40,000, providing you only charge $2 for each e-mail greeting card sent, or about half the cost to send a traditional print greeting card via the mail.

Related Ideas

Categories

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.