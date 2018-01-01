Holiday E-Mail Service

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Starting a holiday and special occasion greeting card e-mail service is a fantastic new business enterprise to set in motion, especially when you consider the business can be operated from home and put into action with less than a $3,000 initial investment. Business owners, corporate executives and professionals lead very busy lives, often not leaving time for the small but important things in life, like sending a card to a family member on a special occasion or thanking a client at Christmastime for their continued support and business. Designing fill-in-the-blank templates for a number of occasion,s such as birthdays, anniversaries and thanks for your business, is the first step toward establishing the business. The templates can be quickly altered and e-mailed to recipients at your client's request. Setting fees for the service will greatly depend on a client's volume of e-mail greeting cards sent on a yearly basis. However, securing 200 clients and e-mailing 100 customized greeting cards for each on a yearly basis can generate gross revenues of $40,000, providing you only charge $2 for each e-mail greeting card sent, or about half the cost to send a traditional print greeting card via the mail.