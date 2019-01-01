Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

In most areas of the United States a mediator is not required to be licensed or have certificate training, making this an excellent choice for a new business venture. The duties of a mediator are to bring two opposing sides together and find common ground. A mediation service should not be confused with an arbitration service as a mediator does not rule in favor of either party, but remains neutral. The purpose of mediation is to reconcile differences between parties before litigation or arbitration is required to settle the dispute. Securing clients for a mediation service is best accomplished by building alliances with lawyers so the lawyers can refer your service to their clients. Mediators generally bill by the day for mediation services, and the rates average out to approximately $80 to $100 per hour. web resource: www.mediatorindex.com American Arbitration Association.

