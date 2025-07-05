Squeeze a Whole Business Book into Your Lunch Break Power through 1,800+ titles without falling behind on your calendar.

By Entrepreneur Store

If you're running a business, leading a team, or scaling a side hustle, chances are your "books to read" list is growing faster than the actual reading time you have available. But, there are ways around the time it takes to read an entire book.

This modern app, 12min, is a productivity tool that distills the key insights from more than 1,800 bestselling titles into bite-size, 12-minute reads or audio summaries that are designed to fit your schedule. They call them micro-reads.

This isn't just another summary app. It's a business resource for leaders who want to sharpen their thinking, strengthen their strategy, and keep pace with new ideas—without carving hours out of their day. Whether you're revisiting the classics like The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People or exploring the latest in marketing, leadership, or personal development, 12min helps you soak up game-changing lessons while you're commuting, working out, or waiting for your next meeting.

Each micro book is crafted by real editors—not AI bots—so you get clear, accurate takeaways. Plus, you can access them offline, listen on the go, or send them straight to your Kindle.

You'll get access to 30 new titles each month, unlimited downloads, and full access to categories like Leadership, Startups, Productivity, Sales, and Psychology. It's everything you've wanted to read, but finally made manageable. That means your reading list evolves with the business world, from new books on AI strategy and remote leadership to emerging insights on personal productivity.

For a one-time payment, you'll have lifetime access to a resource that makes you a sharper entrepreneur, smarter manager, and more well-rounded thinker.

Don't miss getting a lifetime of 12min's Premium Subscription for just $39.99 (reg. $399.90) while you can.

Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Store

