If your computer is still running Windows 10, the clock is ticking. Microsoft announced that it is ending support for the beloved OS later this year, meaning it will no longer offer free software updates or security releases. Rather than scramble to upgrade at full price later, get Windows 11 Pro at an all-time low price now.

While you may be able to install Windows 11 Home, the basic version, at no cost, you won't get remote desktop access, BitLocker device encryption, Hyper-V, or other exclusive features. Besides, at only $9.97, this Windows 11 Pro key can upgrade two compatible PCs (reg. $199). This price is only valid through July 15.

Features designed to support professionals and remote workers

Like many, you may be procrastinating this upgrade because you think you won't like the new user design, but there's a lot to love. It's not too unlike Windows 10, and you'll have new productivity tools like snap layouts, an improved search function, and widgets to streamline your workdays.

Upgrading to Windows 11 also means you get Copilot, the AI assistant. Powered by a custom version of GPT-4, it's basically like having the premium version of Open AI living in your PC for generating text, images, code, and answering questions.

Almost instantly after completing your purchase, you'll receive an email with a download link and activation code to install Windows 11 Pro on up to two PCs, like your work and personal computers. Enjoy software upgrades as long as Microsoft supports this OS.

Why this deal is worth it

Operating systems aren't just background software—they shape how efficiently (and securely) you work. With Windows 10 sunsetting soon, this Windows 11 Pro deal is a rare chance to modernize your tech stack without the usual price tag. For just $10, you can streamline two machines with pro-grade features typically reserved for business users. It's also a smart hedge against future compatibility issues, software lockouts, or the rising cost of digital tools. Think of it as preventative maintenance that actually saves you money.

Don't miss this Windows 11 Pro discount: $9.97 until July 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT (reg. $199). No coupon is needed to get this price.

