Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Every year, thousands of people turn to a more natural approach to health, and this fact creates a terrific opportunity to start a natural home remedies business and capitalize on consumer demand and the growing popularity of natural home health remedies. Natural home remedies have been around for hundreds of years, and only recently has the popularity of home remedies really taken off in a big way. Research and planning are definite prerequisites for this type of health business enterprise. To find information on natural home health remedies, start at your local library, harness the power of the internet and visit local bookstores. Finding natural home remedy manufacturers and wholesalers for the business will not prove difficult, as there are thousands in North America alone. Innovative entrepreneurs can always create their own line of natural home remedies. Just be sure you follow local and federal regulations in terms of product ingredients and product health or benefit claims. To keep startup costs to a minimum, consider selling the natural home remedies via mail order or online.