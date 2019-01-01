Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Starting a business that designs and builds office dividers is a fantastic homebased manufacturing business to get rolling. The latest trend in office layout is no walls; only dividers to create a really communal workplace. This means the time has never been better than now to start this type of manufacturing business. The office divider designs could incorporate handy features, such as adjustable shelving, built-in waste and recycling receptacles, and built-in message and white boards. Once established, this is the kind of small homebased manufacturing business that has the potential to survive and generate a substantial income for the owner.

Categories