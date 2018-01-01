Online Import/Export Directory

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? Yes

Publishing a biannual import/export opportunities directory in printed and electronic format has the potential to make you rich, as millions of budding entrepreneurs worldwide are constantly on the lookout for income and business opportunities. Simply create an import/export directory that features information about worldwide manufacturers, wholesalers and agents that are seeking to expand their product lines into foreign countries and new markets, or individuals or companies that are seeking to import particular products into their regions. Charging a fee to be listed in the directory, as well as selling the directories to people who are seeking this type of valuable and potentially profitable information and contact sources would earn revenue for the business.

