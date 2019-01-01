Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As an animal lover, I cannot imagine a business that would be more fun and rewarding than operating a pet photography service. Unfortunately, I am not a very good photographer, but if you are and you love pets, then what are you waiting for? Start a pet photography service! Owners of dogs, cats, reptiles, horses, champion livestock, birds, and even fish can all be potential customers. Full-time or part-time, operate the service on a mobile basis, from a homebased studio, or from pet shops, or combine all to cover all the bases. Making the experience fun for pets and their owners will also go a long way toward securing repeat business and a ton of referrals, so liven things up with pet costumes, themed backdrops, and by offering pet videotaping services, complete with music, titles, and special effects. Likewise, to boost profit potential also offer a wide assortment of products that customers can have their pets' photographic images transferred onto'key tags, greeting cards, calendars, mugs, hats, T-shirts, sports bags, and bumper stickers.

