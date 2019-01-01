My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Photography Courses

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

A photography instruction service can train students in both traditional print film photography as well as in digital-imaging formats. Courses could be provided for students from a homebased photography studio, or the business could be operated as a joint venture with community training programs or educational facilities. One marketing method may be to approach retailers that sell cameras and digital cameras and offer a free two-hour photography course for all of their customers who purchase a camera. Of course the objective of this type of free promotion is to have a large percentage of the students who take advantage of the free class sign up for extended photography courses and training (on a paid basis).

Related Ideas

Categories

Latest on Entrepreneur