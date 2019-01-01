Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

A photography instruction service can train students in both traditional print film photography as well as in digital-imaging formats. Courses could be provided for students from a homebased photography studio, or the business could be operated as a joint venture with community training programs or educational facilities. One marketing method may be to approach retailers that sell cameras and digital cameras and offer a free two-hour photography course for all of their customers who purchase a camera. Of course the objective of this type of free promotion is to have a large percentage of the students who take advantage of the free class sign up for extended photography courses and training (on a paid basis).

