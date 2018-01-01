Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $50,000 - $100,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Do you possess good communications skills and a knack for public speaking? If so, your skills are in high demand from corporations and organizations from around the globe as a professional emcee. Professional emcees are often hired to host an event, open a seminar series, or act as the master of ceremonies for events ranging from charity auctions to general annual meetings for large corporations. A freelance professional emcee service is a terrific business to operate on a part-time basis to supplement business or employment income. Professional emcees can earn as much as $500 for each event they emcee.