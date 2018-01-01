Professional Emcee

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $50,000 - $100,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

Do you possess good communications skills and a knack for public speaking? If so, your skills are in high demand from corporations and organizations from around the globe as a professional emcee. Professional emcees are often hired to host an event, open a seminar series, or act as the master of ceremonies for events ranging from charity auctions to general annual meetings for large corporations. A freelance professional emcee service is a terrific business to operate on a part-time basis to supplement business or employment income. Professional emcees can earn as much as $500 for each event they emcee.

Related Ideas

Categories

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.