Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Each year government agencies on the federal, state, and local levels put thousands of RFPs (requests for proposals) out for bid. The proposals can range from building government buildings to supplying computer equipment for government offices, and just about anything in between. Though many of these proposals can be very lucrative for the company or individual that successfully bids for the contract, many small- to medium-sized contractors simply do not complete the proposal and bid forms. The bidding process is extremely involved and usually requires technical drawings, action plans and contingency plans--business owners and management have neither the time nor abilities to complete them. A proposal writer compiles and completes the proposal documents on behalf of the contractor. It's as simple as that. Proposal writers charge fees based on the amount of time it will take to complete the proposal, typically in the range of $30 to $40 per hour. Some proposal writers even charge a commission on the value of the contract should their client be awarded. Furthermore, most proposal writers specialize in an area of expertise such as nonperishable goods, construction, services, maintenance or nonprofit. A proposal writer must have access to a wide range of research resources and in most cases a technical writing ability.

Needed Equipment

Equipment required for the service is basic and only includes standard office and computer equipment.