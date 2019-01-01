Resume Service

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

In spite of the fact that more than 50 percent of American and Canadian households have a computer system, starting a résumé service is still a fantastic new business to set in motion, as many people still require a professional touch in terms of the structure and format of their résumé. Once established, repeat business and word-of-mouth referrals will keep the service hopping. However, to initially market the service there are a few methods that can be employed, such as posting information fliers describing the résumé service on community and company bulletin boards, taking out a small print classified ad in a community paper, and networking with people at career expos.

