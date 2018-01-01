Siding Installations

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

Siding sales and installations are about as straightforward as a home improvement business start-up can get. Sell the siding, and install the siding. Pricing for siding products and installations are generally based on a per-square basis (one square equals 100 square feet). There are, like any home improvement or renovation service, upgrades to the standard package that can be made available to the consumer.

