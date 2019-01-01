Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Condominiums, townhouses, and lofts are being constructed in record-breaking numbers across the United States and Canada, and this building boom has spawned an entirely new and red-hot industry in small-spaces landscaping. Where are these small spaces? They include sundecks, patios, decks, balconies, rooftops, and courtyards for both residential and commercial locations such as professional offices and restaurants. Home and property owners want to have beautiful outdoor spaces to enjoy, but when your outdoor space is limited to a ten-by-ten foot balcony, most don't know how to combine both function and flowers in such a small space. That's when they call in a professional small-spaces landscaper. Capitalizing on your knowledge of plants, flowers, and design, you can offer customers a specialized landscaping service that transforms their small outdoor space into a lush, yet still highly functional living space. Planters, gazebos, seating, water features, flowers, ivy, sunshades, heaters, and barbeques are just a few of the elements you will have to work with and plan for. Income is earned in three ways. One, planning and installing the small-space garden; two, purchasing products wholesale that will be used in the garden and selling them to clients at retail; and three, ongoing monthly fees to maintain and upgrade the garden area as required.

The Market

Owners of condominiums and townhouses whose only outdoor space is a balcony or small courtyard. Business owners who want to add landscaping to outdoor employee break areas, and even restaurants with outdoor seating.

Needed Equipment

Standard gardening equipment.

