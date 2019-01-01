Snow and Ice Removal Service

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Depending on your investment budget and on how much money you want to earn, there are a few methods for removing snow and ice during winter months. The most expensive of these is a snowplow and salt spreader mounted on a four-wheel-drive truck. This option will set you back about $2,000 to $3,000 for equipment, less the cost of the truck, but it gives you the potential to do the most work and earn the most income. The second option is a self-propelled snow blower as well as a manual salt spreader for de-icing. Both pieces of equipment are walk-behind models and require a truck or trailer to move from job to job. This is a good option for people wanting to earn extra money on nights and weekends. The third option is the good old Armstrong method. Armed with nothing more than a $20 shovel and bag of salt, you can remove snow and ice. Regardless of the method you choose, snow removal and surface de-icing is an easy service to start, operate, and sell. And even though this is a seasonal and weather-dependent opportunity, it is not uncommon for plow operators to earn $1,000 a day or more when the snow blows.

