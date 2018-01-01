Stump Removal Services

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

The fastest and most efficient way to get rid of a tree stump is to grind or cut it out. Purchasing a stump grinding machine is the first step on the way to starting a stump removal service. The cost of a new stump grinding machine starts at a few thousand dollars and generally requires a trailer or truck to be used for transporting, as the machines are very heavy. Contacting and soliciting firms, such as construction companies, landscape companies, architects and property maintenance companies for stump removal work will generally secure all the business that a one-person stump removal service can handle. Currently, tree stump removal rates are in the range of $35 to $50 per hour. The more difficult stump removal jobs are usually estimated prior to starting the job.