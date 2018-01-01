Used Restaurant Equipment Sales

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Did you know that starting a restaurant is one of the most common new business ventures? But did you also know that more than 90 percent of new restaurants go out of business within the first five years? The combination of these two facts is the basis for starting a business that buys and sells secondhand restaurant equipment like grills, fryers and coffee machines. Simply put, when one restaurant goes out of business, you purchase their equipment. Then, when another restaurant opens, you resell that same equipment for a profit. This type of business venture can be started and operated from home initially (if you have storage space) and moved to a larger location as the business expands. Furthermore, you can offer general restaurant equipment but you can also specialize in one particular type of restaurant equipment, such as deli equipment or grills. The potential to earn large profits from selling secondhand restaurant equipment is outstanding, and this business opportunity definitely warrants further investigation.

The Market

Your customers are new or current restaurant owners looking to purchase equipment. You will also have to court former restaurant owners whose equipment you want to purchase.