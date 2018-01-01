Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Do you wood carve for a hobby, and are the carvings good? If so, consider starting a woodcarving business that not only lets you work at what you like best, but also makes you some money at the same time. Original, interesting and unique woodcarvings sell like crazy in the right retail environment, such as arts and crafts shows and specialty retail shops. Finding retailers to stock and sell the woodcarvings is simple. Why? Because the owners of these businesses know how well woodcarvings sell and how much money can be made selling woodcarvings. Of course, if you want to keep the bulk of the profits yourself, you can always sell your woodcarving creations directly to consumers by renting a sales kiosk in a mall or even by advertising the woodcarvings for sale, complete with a description and picture, on an online auction site.