Woodcarving

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

Do you wood carve for a hobby, and are the carvings good? If so, consider starting a woodcarving business that not only lets you work at what you like best, but also makes you some money at the same time. Original, interesting and unique woodcarvings sell like crazy in the right retail environment, such as arts and crafts shows and specialty retail shops. Finding retailers to stock and sell the woodcarvings is simple. Why? Because the owners of these businesses know how well woodcarvings sell and how much money can be made selling woodcarvings. Of course, if you want to keep the bulk of the profits yourself, you can always sell your woodcarving creations directly to consumers by renting a sales kiosk in a mall or even by advertising the woodcarvings for sale, complete with a description and picture, on an online auction site.

Related Ideas

Categories

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.