A SpongeBob Menu Boosted Burger King’s Traffic 19%. Now Every Chain Wants a Piece of Hollywood.

It started with a Star Wars glass at Burger King in 1977. Now, movie and brand tie-ins have become one of the most reliable traffic drivers in the franchise industry, according to Restaurant Business. Burger King’s SpongeBob Movie menu made a splash, lifting traffic by nearly 19% following its launch last year. McDonald’s Minecraft Movie promotion drove a 12.2% visit increase and grew check sizes.

The numbers have triggered a summer tie-in gold rush. Dunkin’ this month transformed a two-story Manhattan location into a Barbie DreamHouse. KFC is partnering with DC Studios’ Supergirl, with three new sauces and a collectible bucket. Papa John’s launched its first-ever major film collaboration with Toy Story 5. Wendy’s has a Minions and Monsters meal. Subway has a Moana deal.

KFC U.S. President Catherine Tan-Gillespie said movie collaborations “find a sweet spot with next generation consumers and help modernize the brand.” For franchise operators watching margins, a limited-time promotion tied to a blockbuster costs a fraction of a traditional ad campaign — and sells more fare.