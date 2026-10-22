Burger King Is Hiding a 14K Gold-Plated Hello Kitty in a Claw Machine — Here’s When and Where to Try to Win It

Listen to this post

Burger King is giving customers a shot at scoring a one-of-a-kind 14K gold-plated Hello Kitty figurine, but only if they can grab it with a claw. The chain’s “Golden Claw Machine” pops up at its Downey, California, location on Oct. 23 starting at 11 a.m., according to MediaPost. Players can also win a regular Hello Kitty toy.

The stunt kicks off a nationwide collab with Sanrio, the Japanese company behind Hello Kitty. The new Hello Kitty and Friends King Jr. Kids’ Meal, available as of Oct. 20, comes with a collectible figurine hidden inside a mystery blind box.

There are six to collect. Hello Kitty, My Melody, Kuromi, Cinnamoroll and Keroppi each wear a Burger King crown, and a rare golden Hello Kitty rounds out the set. The meal includes nuggets or a burger, fries or applesauce and a drink in a Hello Kitty bag, plus an exclusive crown while supplies last.

Jill Koch, Sanrio’s chief brand officer, says the characters are getting “the royal treatment at Burger King.” Get it?