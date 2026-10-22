Burger King Is Hiding a 14K Gold-Plated Hello Kitty in a Claw Machine — Here’s When and Where to Try to Win It

A one-day pop-up kicks off a Hello Kitty collab that hides six crowned figurines inside kids’ meal blind boxes.

By Jonathan Small | edited by Dan Bova | Oct 22, 2026
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Burger King is giving customers a shot at scoring a one-of-a-kind 14K gold-plated Hello Kitty figurine, but only if they can grab it with a claw. The chain’s “Golden Claw Machine” pops up at its Downey, California, location on Oct. 23 starting at 11 a.m., according to MediaPost. Players can also win a regular Hello Kitty toy.

The stunt kicks off a nationwide collab with Sanrio, the Japanese company behind Hello Kitty. The new Hello Kitty and Friends King Jr. Kids’ Meal, available as of Oct. 20, comes with a collectible figurine hidden inside a mystery blind box.

There are six to collect. Hello Kitty, My Melody, Kuromi, Cinnamoroll and Keroppi each wear a Burger King crown, and a rare golden Hello Kitty rounds out the set. The meal includes nuggets or a burger, fries or applesauce and a drink in a Hello Kitty bag, plus an exclusive crown while supplies last.

Jill Koch, Sanrio’s chief brand officer, says the characters are getting “the royal treatment at Burger King.” Get it?

Jonathan Small

Entrepreneur Staff
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