He Took a Pizza Delivery Job to Pay Off Student Loans. Forty Years Later, He Owns 160 Domino’s Stores.

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Fifty-eight days. That’s how long it took Brian Bailey to go from Domino’s delivery guy to store manager, back when he was just trying to knock out his student loans before landing “a real job.”

That job never came, but something better did. By 27, Bailey saved enough to buy his first Domino’s in Carlsbad, New Mexico. “I didn’t have two nickels in my pocket at the time,” he told Multi Unit Franchise Magazine, “but I thought, I’m going to own a bunch of those someday.”

He didn’t stop at one pie. In 2025, Bailey scooped up 45 more stores across Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma, making his company, Team Bailey, the largest Domino’s franchise operation in the country. He now runs 160 stores across five states, and still shows up to make pizzas himself most weeks.

He’s also helped roughly half a dozen of his own employees make some dough by becoming Domino’s franchisees.