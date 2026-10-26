Taco Bell and Other Chains Are Using App Games to Keep Customers Coming Back. Is It Working?

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Two out of three Americans play video games every week, most of them on their phones. Fast-food chains want a piece of that screen time, and restaurant gamification is how they plan to get it.

Taco Bell is the latest. Rewards members can play a new mini game every Monday through Nov. 1, according to Nation’s Restaurant News, earning “Paddles” that enter them into drawings for prizes like a signed Davante Adams jersey. Domino’s launched its first in-app game, Soccer Shootout, this summer, and Burger King is running a sweepstakes for Royal Perks members with weekly cash prizes of up to $5,000.

The strategy appears to pay off. Smoothie King’s spin-to-win style games generated more than 2 million plays and lifted loyalty sign-ups by more than 40% in their first three months, according to PAR Technology, which built the platform. The games also helped bring back lapsed customers without relying on deep discounts.