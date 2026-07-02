Taco Bell Is Bringing Booze and Burritos to Airports for the First Time

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Taco Bell is bringing its signature Twisted Freezes to the tarmac. The franchise opened its first-ever airport Taco Bell Cantina last week at Denver International Airport, one of the busiest airports in the country with 82.5 million passengers last year, according to Nation’s Restaurant News.

Taco Bell Cantina first debuted in Chicago in 2015 and now has more than 50 locations nationwide. Unlike the standard drive-thru experience, Cantina locations serve cocktails, host live DJs and have officiated weddings. The Denver location felt it was a nice day for a white wedding. Its grand opening doubled as a wedding ceremony.

The menu includes shareable items, specialty dishes and drinks. It’s located on Concourse A near gate A47. Next time you’re passing through Denver, consider a burrito before you board.