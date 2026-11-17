This story appears in the November 2026 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Veterans make up only around 6% of the U.S., but they’re around 14% of the franchisee population, according to the International Franchise Association. Why? Because the skills they developed during their service — leadership, resilience, determination, team-building, and more — make them uniquely suited to franchise ownership. They’re accustomed to following an established plan, but also adept at thinking on their feet and adjusting when things don’t go according to plan.

That’s also why many franchise brands make it a point to actively recruit veterans to their systems, often by offering special incentives like franchise fee discounts.

With hundreds of such brands to choose from, though, it can be hard to pick the right veteran-friendly franchise. So we did the research for you.

Start your search here with our list of the top 150 franchises for veterans. This ranking is based on data provided by each company, including what incentives it offers, how many of its units are veteran-owned, whether it offers any franchise giveaway contests for veterans, whether it has any veterans among its leadership, and more. We also factor in each company’s 2026 Franchise 500 score, based on an analysis of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

While this list is a great starting point for veterans in search of franchise opportunities, it should not be construed as a recommendation of any particular company. Always do your due diligence before investing in a franchise, to make sure it’s the right fit for you. That means reading the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to current and former franchisees to find out what ownership is really like.