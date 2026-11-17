This story appears in the November 2026 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

There are thousands of franchise brands to choose from, with hundreds more joining the industry every year. So how do you pick one to buy?

Here’s one way to do it: You can look at what’s currently trending in the franchise industry, then buy a franchise that’s very on-trend.

That’s why we put together this annual list — it’s our assessment of what’s booming today, and what’s likely to remain hot in the year to come. We at Entrepreneur receive and evaluate data from thousands of franchise companies every year, giving us unique insight into what types of businesses are emerging, trending, and growing. We then layer that data on top of general economic and cultural trends to identify the categories most likely to perform best in 2027.

So which categories are hot? We’ve identified 10:

Asian Food

Beverages

Chicken

Children’s Education & Enrichment

Health & Wellness

Home Organizing

Pets

Recreation

Restoration

Senior Services

Keep in mind as you peruse this list that it is not intended as a recommendation of any particular opportunity. Even within a trending category, not all franchises are created equal, so it’s important to do your homework before investing. That means reading the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to existing and former franchisees to discover whether the opportunity is right for you.