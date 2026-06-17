The Top 5 Maintenance Franchises on the 2026 Franchise 500
Maintenance franchises provide a resilient, year-round opportunity. These are the highest-ranked ones on Entrepreneur’s 2026 Franchise 500.
Key Takeaways
- Maintenance is a resilient franchise category, driven by essential services like restoration, plumbing, electrical and HVAC that homeowners and insurers rely on year-round.
- Brands like PuroClean, Rainbow Restoration and Mr. Rooter stand out on the 2026 Franchise 500 for combining 24/7 demand with established systems and strong parent-company backing.
- Neighborly’s home-services gives franchisees cross-referral opportunities and shared best practices across dozens of property-service brands.
The maintenance category turns everyday property problems into long-term business opportunities. Water damage, burst pipes, electrical failures and HVAC breakdowns create steady, year-round demand that is far less sensitive to economic swings than many consumer sectors. That resilience is a key reason maintenance concepts continue to rank highly on Entrepreneur’s 2026 Franchise 500 list. The five brands below highlight the breadth of the category, spanning disaster recovery, plumbing, electrical and HVAC services, each with its own specialized niche.
- Founded: 1990
- Franchising since: 1991
- Overall rank: 91
- Number of units: 505
- Change in units: +34% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $233,503 – $277,118
- Leadership: Timothy Courtney, VP Franchise Development
- Parent company: PuroSystems LLC
PuroClean specializes in property restoration, including water, fire, mold and biohazard cleanup. By working closely with insurance carriers and property managers, franchisees can tap into demand driven by emergencies rather than consumer spending. This can be especially valuable in markets prone to storms, freezes and plumbing failures. A consistent presence on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500, the brand is known for its mature system, franchisee support and rapid-response business model.
- Founded: 1981
- Franchising since: 1981
- Overall rank: 101
- Number of units: 379
- Change in units: +0% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $159,336 – $330,900
- Leadership: Joshua Miller, Brand President
- Parent company: Neighborly
Rainbow Restoration, part of the Neighborly family of home-service brands, specializes in disaster recovery, including water and fire damage restoration, reconstruction and specialty cleaning. Ranked #101 on Entrepreneur’s 2026 Franchise 500, the brand stands out for its growth and stability. Franchisees also benefit from Neighborly’s network of brands, including Molly Maid, Mr. Rooter and Mr. Electric, which can drive cross-referrals, shared marketing opportunities and access to the same homeowner and property-manager customer base. The result is often larger job sizes and more repeat business.
- Founded: 1968
- Franchising since: 1972
- Overall rank: 116
- Number of units: 262
- Change in units: +6.9% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $159,336 – $330,900
- Leadership: Mike Davis, Brand President (Interim)
- Parent company: Neighborly
Mr. Rooter Plumbing, one of Neighborly’s flagship brands, has established itself as a leader in the plumbing category, earning the #1 ranking in its franchise category in both 2025 and 2026. The brand also ranked #116 overall on Entrepreneur’s 2026 Franchise 500, reflecting its scale and consistent performance. Its business model focuses on residential and light-commercial plumbing, with an emphasis on 24/7 service and upfront pricing. For franchisees, the category offers steady demand and multiple revenue streams, including service plans, sewer and drain work, replacement projects and referrals from Neighborly’s broader network.
- Founded: 1994
- Franchising since: 1994
- Overall rank: 174
- Number of units: 238
- Change in units: +24.6% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $152,000 – $314,925
- Leadership: Joel Worthington, Brand President
- Parent company: Neighborly
Mr. Electric, another Neighborly brand, provides residential and commercial electrical services, including panel upgrades, wiring repairs, lighting installations, EV chargers and smart-home technology. Ranked #174 on Entrepreneur’s 2026 Franchise 500, the brand also earned the #1 spot in its franchise category. Its growth is fueled by long-term trends such as home electrification, renovations and the expansion of electric vehicles. For franchisees, that creates a balanced mix of emergency service calls and scheduled upgrade projects.
- Founded: 1992
- Franchising since: 1992
- Overall rank: 251
- Number of units: 224
- Change in units: -1% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $113,808 – $271,708
- Leadership: Brad Roberson, Brand President
- Parent company: Neighborly
Aire Serv specializes in HVAC installation, maintenance and repair for homeowners and small businesses. Ranked #251 on Entrepreneur’s 2026 Franchise 500 and #1 in its franchise category, the brand has established itself as a leader in a service customers often cannot postpone. Heating and cooling systems require ongoing maintenance, emergency repairs and eventual replacement, creating recurring revenue opportunities through service contracts and system upgrades. As part of Neighborly’s network, franchisees also benefit from shared marketing, national partnerships and cross-brand referrals.
Key Takeaways
- Maintenance is a resilient franchise category, driven by essential services like restoration, plumbing, electrical and HVAC that homeowners and insurers rely on year-round.
- Brands like PuroClean, Rainbow Restoration and Mr. Rooter stand out on the 2026 Franchise 500 for combining 24/7 demand with established systems and strong parent-company backing.
- Neighborly’s home-services gives franchisees cross-referral opportunities and shared best practices across dozens of property-service brands.
The maintenance category turns everyday property problems into long-term business opportunities. Water damage, burst pipes, electrical failures and HVAC breakdowns create steady, year-round demand that is far less sensitive to economic swings than many consumer sectors. That resilience is a key reason maintenance concepts continue to rank highly on Entrepreneur’s 2026 Franchise 500 list. The five brands below highlight the breadth of the category, spanning disaster recovery, plumbing, electrical and HVAC services, each with its own specialized niche.
- Founded: 1990
- Franchising since: 1991
- Overall rank: 91
- Number of units: 505
- Change in units: +34% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $233,503 – $277,118
- Leadership: Timothy Courtney, VP Franchise Development
- Parent company: PuroSystems LLC
PuroClean specializes in property restoration, including water, fire, mold and biohazard cleanup. By working closely with insurance carriers and property managers, franchisees can tap into demand driven by emergencies rather than consumer spending. This can be especially valuable in markets prone to storms, freezes and plumbing failures. A consistent presence on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500, the brand is known for its mature system, franchisee support and rapid-response business model.