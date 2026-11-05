U.S. Hotels Just Booked 7.5 Million Extra Room Nights in 6 Weeks. That Hasn’t Happened Since 2011.

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America’s hotels can’t keep their rooms empty. Since Labor Day, they’ve sold 7.5 million more room nights than in the same weeks last year. That’s the largest six-week jump in hotel demand since 2011 outside the pandemic recovery, according to STR data published by CoStar.

So who’s booking? Mainly conventions and business groups. Chicago led major markets with a 39.7% jump in revenue per available room during the week of Oct. 18-24, fueled by PACK EXPO at McCormick Place. Las Vegas rose 25.8% on the back of the FABTECH trade show, and New York City hit 93.6% occupancy, its highest since 2024, thanks to overlapping conferences, events and leisure travel.

Luxury and upper-upscale hotels posted a combined 13.4% gain. Economy properties, a segment that includes Super 8 and Days Inn, were the only class to miss double digits, at 8.8%.

If the trend holds, STR says 2026 will likely be the biggest year for U.S. hotel demand on record. That’s good news for brands like Hampton by Hilton, the No. 1 lodging franchise on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 for 17 straight years.