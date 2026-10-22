Wendy’s Hopes to Win Back Customers by Serving Up the Past With Its ‘Iconic’ Dave’s Single Combo Meal for $7.99

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Wendy’s has slipped to third place among U.S. burger chains behind McDonald’s and Burger King, and it’s turning to an old favorite to win customers back.

Starting Oct. 19, customers can get a Dave’s Single combo, which includes the quarter-pound fresh beef burger, small fries and a small soft drink, for $7.99 at participating U.S. locations for a limited time, according to a company press release.

New CEO Bob Wright has blamed “quality degradation” for the chain’s slide. Food quality and value top his five-point turnaround plan, which also covers operations, store upgrades and marketing. Enter the Dave’s Single, named after founder Dave Thomas. The company’s signature burger dates back to Wendy’s original five menu items.

Earlier this year, Wendy’s announced plans to close up to 358 U.S. restaurants after fourth-quarter U.S. same-store sales fell 11.3%. In January, it launched a permanent Biggie Deals menu with $4, $6 and $8 tiers.