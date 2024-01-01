Alper Vargel
Vice President - Marketing, Gulf Countries, Schneider-Electric
Alper Vargel is Home and Distribution Vice President at Schneider-Electric.
Latest
Why SMEs In The Middle East Should Take A Proactive Approach To Energy Management
At a time when margins are tight and the market is competitive, developing an energy management plan allows SMEs to cut operational costs, increase efficiency, and ensure business continuity.