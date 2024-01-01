Bahaa Fatairy
Founder and Managing Director, BR Communications
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Facing A Slowdown? Step Up Your PR, Don't Scale It Back
Cutting PR and marketing communications costs doesn't guarantee a rebound in sales or ensure long-term business success
Beating The Odds: How To Build A Successful Startup In Dubai
While the challenges may seem insurmountable, here are some tips that can help entrepreneurs to deal with the harsh business environment