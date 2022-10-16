The Executive Selection: Chopard Alpine Eagle

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

If you're a fan of luxe sports timepieces, this new edition of the Chopard Alpine Eagle is for you.

Chopard

Inspired by the brand's St. Moritz model released in 1980, the Alpine Eagle has cultivated its own following since its debut in late 2019. And for its latest release, the Swiss luxury watchmaker offers a distinct new green dial into the lineup. Designed with a diameter of 41mm and a height of 9.7mm, the new Chopard Alpine Eagle Pine Green may be smaller in size, but the Maison goes big on the details.

The dial, of course, is quite striking, with the new green hue inspired by the iris of a bird of prey, a nod to Chopard's commitment to the preservation of the alpine environment and its biodiversity. Part of the proceeds from sales of these timepieces will be donated to the Alpine Eagle Foundation, which was co-founded by Chopard Co-President Karl Friedrich Scheufele, and whose programs are focused on reintroducing the white-tailed eagle into its natural habitat in the Lake Geneva region in Switzerland. Not only that, the brand pursues usage of sustainable materials too- Chopard's proprietary Lucent Steel A22 (which is made from 70% recycled material) or its 18k rose gold case and bracelet (made entirely from ethically sourced gold) are also offered as sustainable case materials.

While the dial has a sunburst pattern, bold legible Roman numeral markers appear in elegant and legible contrast through rhodium- or gold-plated hour-makers on the steel or rose gold models respectively, which allow for a cooler effect as well as better readability in darker environments. At the heart of the new model (and quite literally visible through a transparent sapphire caseback) sits the in-house Chopard 01.01-C self-winding movement, boasting a 60-hour power reserve. As a contemporary, refined timepiece inspired by the Alps, this timepiece will be great to include in any connoisseur's collection.

CHOPARD ALPINE EAGLE: THE SPECS

Movement: Self-winding Chopard caliber 01.01-C; 60-hour power reserve

Functions: Hours, minutes, seconds, and date

Case: 41mm; Lucent Steel A223 or ethical 18K rose gold; water-resistant to 100m

Diameter: 41mm

Thickness: 9.7 mm

Water Resistance: 100m

Strap: Lucent Steel A223 or ethical 18K rose gold tapering bracelet with triple-folding clasp

