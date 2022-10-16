The Executive Selection: Reservoir

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Inspired by the dashboard of the iconic Porsche 356 Speedmaster from the mid-1950s, the Reservoir Kanister Silver has a distinctive design that will appeal to enthusiasts of both luxury timepieces and vintage speedsters.

Reservoir

On its curious silver dial layout, instead of the usual twelve-hour format often seen on timepieces, we see a retrograde minute setup, where the minute hand starts at zero, counts up to 60, and then returns back to zero at the end of the hour.

Crafted by Telos, the Swiss manufacturer of complicated horological mechanisms, the Reservoir Kanister Silver features a 41.5mm diameter case, and it has also been equipped with screw-down crown and sapphire crystal glasses on both sides.

Meanwhile, if you look under the hood, you'll see that the timepiece is powered by the new Reservoir RSV-240 self-winding mechanical caliber.

Related: The Executive Selection: Salvatore Ferragamo