Anchored Echoes - by Entrepreneur Middle East
Follow The Leader: How Kibsons CEO Halima Jumani is Redefining Success by Putting People First
Born in the heart of Dubai in 1980, Kibsons has today grown into a market leader in the fresh fruits, vegetables and produce industry. But behind the success of its pioneering efforts in affordable pricing, sustainability and quality has been a very simple notion that CEO Halima Jumani has empowered the family business' core culture with: put people first.
Blending Passion With Purpose: UAE-Based AVANTCHA Tea's Marina Rabei on Redefining the Luxury Tea Space
Following the opening of a shiny new tea bar and shop in Dubai, and multiple collaborations with name brands like Netflix and Cartier, UAE-based AVANTCHA Tea's co-founder Marina Rabei talks about how the homegrown brand has established itself as a market leader (and why an insatiable thirst for knowledge has driven her entrepreneurial success!)
Braving the Storm: How UAE-Based Bookends' Grace Karim and Somia Anwar Turned a Final Page Into a New Chapter
A little over a year ago, in the aftermath of the most devastating rains the UAE has witnessed, UAE-based Bookends saw 14,000 of its books get destroyed. To the co-founders themselves, the extent of the damage felt like a point of no return. But against all odds, here's how the little bookstore trudged on and emerged stronger than ever.
Designing A Cultural Renaissance: How Katya Kovtunovich's Sadu-Made Designs are Bridging Emirati Culture With the Rest of the World
Kovtunovich's enthrallment with the UAE's traditions and an innate love for fashion culminated in the launch of her eponymous clothing line eleven years ago. Today, with multiple celebrities and local government dignitaries having donned her designs, she shares her hopes for the brand to become globally synonymous with the wider Emirati culture.