Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For the past 16 years, rain or shine, a breakfast radio show running from 6–10am UAE time has been a constant and reliable companion to many (currently over one million daily listeners) in the country and beyond. Named eponymously after the star of this feature, The Kris Fade Show —hosted by Kris Fade, Priti Malik and Big Rossi— began in 2009 and airs live on 104.4 Virgin Radio Dubai as well as in a delayed broadcast format on the KIIS Network in Australia. For the Lebanese-Australian Fade, the show's ever-increasing popularity is a testament to the rigorous rise of Dubai as a brand in and of itself. "The Kris Fade Show has evolved over the years," he says. "I've been doing it for 16 years now, and I get to do it with my best friends. We laugh together, we have serious moments together, and we share our lives with one another and with our audience. Over the years, it just keeps getting bigger and better. I'm in year 16 now, and I don't think we've ever had as many listeners as we have this year. The commercial side of the show and the station is at its peak. It's the number one radio station in the country, but I truly believe it's one of the top—maybe even top five—radio stations globally. And that's not just coming from me personally. I look at the numbers, the stats, the inventory, the talent we have, and the success we've achieved as a station. It's pretty incredible. A lot of that has to do with the people we have, but it's also because of the country and the city itself. Dubai is thriving, the UAE is thriving, and our show is thriving. I love it. I absolutely love what I get to do every day!"

In the 16 years since that momentous decision to host the show, Fade has interviewed and hosted events with multiple A-list celebrities from Hollywood and Bollywood, been a cast member for two seasons of the globally successful Netflix reality show Dubai Bling with his wife Brianna Fade, and also clinched a number of industry awards for his media work. Having secured an enjoyable career path that, in his own words "pays well", Fade could've easily chosen the comfort of familiarity and carried on with radio and his other media appearances. But in 2018 he was hit with a realization that ultimately led to the launch of Fade Fit, his health and wellness brand that offers a range of clean, affordable, and family-focused nutrition products. "When I first started this, I really did think to myself, 'I want to build something that my children can take over if they want,'" Fade, a father of three —daughters Noushie and Kikki from his previous marriage, and son Kruz with Brianna— says. "And that's where it all kind of started. It's pretty unbelievable to see where it started and where we are now. It's a 100% family business—100% owned by my family—and it began as an idea. It was truly just an idea that came from me eating healthier but not being able to find snacks on the shelves that I felt were healthy enough for my children. And if they were, they came from overseas. That was the gap in the market where I thought, I'm going to create healthier snacks for kids. We started doing that, and we had great support from local retailers. But ultimately for me, it was more about creating a legacy that I want to leave for my children."

Fade along with his wife Brianna and children (Noushie, Kikki, and Kruz). IMAGE COURTESY FADE FIT

Officially launched in 2019 in the UAE, Fade Fit today offers protein bars, protein balls, protein puffs, energy snacks, nuts, kids snacks, vitamins, as well as merchandise. The products are available across major regional retailers such as Carrefour, Spinneys, and Waitrose; F&B outlets like Subway and Starbucks; and online platforms including Amazon and Talabat. Having positioned itself strongly across the UAE and the wider GCC region, Fade Fit has also embarked on a steady global expansion journey.

"From that initial idea [of creating healthy kids' snacks], we began developing adult snacks and protein bars, and we now have around 20 Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) on shelves," Fade adds. "We've become one of the fastest-growing snack companies in the UAE— and in some retailers, we are the number one selling local brand on the shelves, which is brilliant. We're also in every Starbucks across the UAE, Saudi, and Qatar, and for us, as a family business, that was a huge opportunity. I approached the Alshaya Group [the firm that operates Starbucks across MENAT] years ago—they liked the product, and they gave me the opportunity. There was no reason to give a guy who was only two or three years into building a business the chance to be in one of the largest retail chains in the world. But they trusted me, and now we have that huge partnership. We're also in Subway and Costa Coffee which, again, are household names. Our kids' snacks have Paw Patrol and LOL —absolute global brands— on our products. I believe such collaborations are really important. We want to be around people; we want them to see us and know who we are. I don't want this to just be a snack brand; I want people to "feel" the brand, and for them to meet us in person and say, "Oh, there's Kris." Human connection is so important!"

IMAGE COURTESY FADE FIT

But as much as Fade Fit has been a letter of love and promise to his children, the brand has also been a direct reflection of the founder's own journey with health and fitness— an aspect of his life he has been publicly open about over the years. "It would have been around 12 years ago when I weighed 128 kilos– I was obese, smoking, depressed, and anxious…and I knew something needed to change," Fade recalls. "I had seen doctors, psychiatrists, and psychologists who wanted to prescribe medication to calm my anxiety and depression, and none of it worked. I tried, but I just felt like those solutions weren't for me. That's when I started training and going to the gym, and it made me feel remarkably better. I realized that it felt like taking a pill—it was like medicine. So I began doing more physical activity, getting healthier, and eating cleaner, because once I started training more, I naturally wanted to eat better. That's when my life transitioned. I lost a lot of weight, gained muscle, and started looking after myself. I became more conscious of the food I was putting into my body, and it was a huge turning point for me."

As is typical of anyone who dedicates themselves to a healthier lifestyle, Fade soon learnt the importance of discipline– a trait that later aided him in leading the business as well. "Consistency, especially in fitness, is one of the hardest things you can do but as I get older, I feel like I'm getting better at it—better at juggling everything and finding balance," he says. "I've realized it's okay to have that burger once in a while, it's okay to enjoy life; you don't have to be extreme. But if you can stay committed long enough, you end up winning the game. Consistency is something I believe is essential if you want to succeed. There are so many people and businesses that do something really well, but only for a short period of time—they put their focus in, and then they lose it. You've got to be consistent. It's an everyday thing. In my personal life, I feel like I have that consistency. I've woken up at 4:20 every morning for the last decade or so. It's not easy, but I do it. I'm consistent with the way I live my life: when I take vacations, what I eat, how I structure my routine. And in business, we've implemented that same mindset. I'm very consistent in everything we do."

IMAGE COURTESY FADE FIT

In thus amalgamating his hopes for his kids' futures, his general affinity towards people, and his own fitness goals, Fade has been able to create a business that has been able to successfully marry his personal and business lives– two aspects that he says he has no intention of separating. "If you want to be successful, you need your business and personal life to align. It's very difficult to run a successful business or build a brand while saying, "This is my personal life and that's my business." It's all one. Some people don't agree with that, and some people can't sustain it, but I feel like I work well blending my personal life, my family, and my business side."

That approach, one that is seen in many family businesses, seems to have been the right one for the Fade family so far. "Brianna, my wife, is the brand manager, so everything brand-related — the way it looks, the way it feels, and how it appears out in the market — goes through her," Fade explains. "Even with potential collaborations, I always run them by her first and ask, "What do you think?" We bounce ideas off each other a lot. Product tasting is 100% a family thing. We bring products home, everyone tastes them, and we get everyone's opinion — especially the kids. Now that the girls [Noushie and Kikki] are in their teen years, they have their own tastes, and I know that if something pops with teenagers, it's going to pop with everyone. So we make sure they're aligned with it. The girls always have their say. Even the youngest one [Kruz]— he's obsessed with our Fade Fit kids' snacks. He can say "Fade Fit," he goes to the cupboard and grabs them. I love that. We cut them into little pieces and he eats them, and I'm like, that's fantastic. So anything new, everyone is involved!"

IMAGE COURTESY FADE FIT

But while Fade certainly hopes that he can hand over the business to his children sometime in the later future, for now he has concerned himself with ensuring they learn the ethics of the craft first. "I heard my daughters in another interview where I wasn't present, and they were asked, "What do you remember about your dad?" They both answered at the same time, "He's one of the hardest workers we know." That was cool," he says. "I want them to know that. I want them to understand that hard work is essential if you want to succeed, and that to be in the top 1% in whatever you choose to do, you've got to be the hardest worker in the room. They already know that, and I encourage them to carry that mindset—whether it's at school, in sports, or at home."

IMAGE COURTESY FADE FIT

In addition to his and his family's inputs, Fade is quick to note the contributions of the extended Fade Fit team as well. "People assume we have a team of hundreds, but we don't– we're a really small team," he reveals. "When I say it's a family business, it truly is. But without the people around me helping us expand and grow, I wouldn't be able to do this on my own. I have a great team around me, and yes, I put pressure on them. I'm all about pace. I think you've got to move quickly. When you take too long, your competitors start to approach you, or they beat you to something, or an idea takes so long to hit the shelves that it's no longer relevant. So I'm very much about speed and execution. If you want to be a part of our brand, you've got to work all the time. Now, when I say 'all the time,' I don't mean three or four days straight without stopping, but when it's time to work, you work!"

In explaining his leadership approach and how the team at Fade Fit operates, Fade unintentionally sheds light on how a new generation of business leaders approach communication and how the tenets of its effectiveness render in today's ecosystem. "I posted about this on LinkedIn the other day — I'm always on WhatsApp. I don't use email. I believe using email is for 2005," Fade says. "WhatsApp, or any instant platform, is where you need to be. You make decisions quicker. I've closed massive deals — million-dollar deals — through WhatsApp conversations back and forth. Yes, formalities may eventually go to email to finalize, but everything is done on WhatsApp. So you've got to be ready to work, be ready to be on WhatsApp, and respond. I know I'm pretty hard to work for. Because I don't really want to hear, "Oh, I don't work weekends," or "I finished at 5:30, I'll reply tomorrow." You're not going to win doing that. I'm not going to win. And if you're here just for a paycheck — then this isn't the place to be. But at the same time, I want my team members to just…be cool. Come in relaxed. Enjoy what you're doing. Don't do it because you have to — I want there to be enjoyment in it as well!"

Now, Fade's pace- and results-driven approach is congruent with —and even appears to be warranted in— the highly saturated market his brand operates in. According to the US-based market research platform Grand View Research, the global healthy snacks market size was estimated at US$95.61 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $144.64 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024-2030. Another 2024 study by Global Market Insights, shows that increasing consumer awareness on health benefits, a growing food industry, changing life styles and trends, and intense competition are all key trends defining the global healthy snacks market, particularly for the 2025-2034 time frame.

IMAGE COURTESY FADE FIT

While all of the above explain Fade's leadership approach, there is one particular market trend that he says he's intentionally steered clear of obsessing over. "I don't look at my competitors," Fade says. "I don't focus on them. I focus on what we're doing — that's all I do. Even from a radio point of view, I have no idea what's going on with competitors. And that's not me being egotistic; it's me saying that I know what I need to do to be number one, and I'm going to stay focused and driven. I believe that when you start looking at what your competitors are doing, it begins to influence your decisions — you start thinking, "Maybe I shouldn't do that because they did that," and I don't want that. I want to stay focused on our vision and push forward. The only area where I look at competitors is price point. I want to make sure we're competitive when it comes to being on shelves. You're never going to win the game if you're selling similar snacks or similar products and one is $3 and the other is $7 — you're never going to win that battle. So for me, it's about putting out the best possible snacks I can."

But in the midst of such fierce passion for his brand, Fade has also remained wildly cautious about his own capacity and how much he can financially invest in sustaining the business– a lesson he earnestly hopes for other budding entrepreneurs to keep in mind as well. "Having my personal brand definitely made things [in entrepreneurship] easier," he says. "But when people come up to me with zero cash or zero experience saying, "Hey Kris, I'm thinking about launching a brand," I'm always like… I don't know if you want to do it…Because what happens is you start digging a hole thinking you'll climb out, and suddenly you're in debt and wondering what happened. And it's not because your product isn't good or you're not good — it's because this industry is owned by billion-dollar companies. It's not technically a monopoly, but if you go to a supermarket and grab the top 30 snacks, they're probably owned by three global companies. We're a family business going up against brands that spend a million dollars a week or month on marketing. A million dollars in marketing alone? I'm lucky if I can get $10,000. So you've got to find creative ways to break through and get your product into the right hands. You have to work really hard to navigate that. And honestly, if I wasn't Kris Fade with a personal brand, I don't think I could've done it the way we have."

Here, Fade reiterates the need for first-time founders to first secure some financial stability before stepping into the world of entrepreneurship. "People think being an entrepreneur or starting a business is glamorous because of social media but it is so hard," he says. "It's incredibly hard to make money. I'm not trying to put anyone off — but just be prepared. So many people say, "I have this idea, I'm going to quit my job," and I'm like, do not quit your job. I myself haven't even quit radio. I do radio mainly for love of it now — and yes, I get paid well — but I wouldn't give up everything just to do Fade Fit. I need more than that. I love doing many things. Financially, Fade Fit could sustain my life, 100%, but still — don't quit your day job until you're truly ready."

Something else Fade isn't ready to let go of is complete ownership over Fade Fit. "I've already been offered two buyouts," he reveals. "I've had two people — individuals or companies — come to me wanting to buy Fade Fit and take it off my hands. And I'm not ready for that yet. A) the number wasn't where I felt it should be, and B) I'm just not ready. I think it's got a lot more to go. Yes, maybe one day in the future, we may get acquired. That would be one of the proudest days of my life — being acquired, having my name, Fade, and the brand Fade Fit still going, and me still being part of the business. I'll always be part of the company, I'll always be involved. But yeah — it's interesting. Good times ahead, hopefully."

For the foreseeable future, however, Fade has a clear cut goal in mind. "I want you to walk into a supermarket in any major city across the world and see our brand on the shelf — and have it be a brand you love and trust," he declares. "That's my dream. Whether you walk into a grocery store in America, France, the UK, Australia, Kuwait, or Dubai, I want you to see Fade Fit on the shelf and say, "I love Fade Fit, let me grab one of their snacks." That's what I want to build– a legacy brand like Kellogg's or Uncle Tobys in Australia. And then that legacy will be left for my children. Also, as we learn more about ourselves and our bodies, and about what we've been putting into our bodies over the last 30 to 40 years, I want to make sure we're pushing living a healthier lifestyle, and choosing healthier options. That's what I want with Fade Fit, something that lasts."