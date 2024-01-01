Beirut
American University Of Beirut Organizes Hackathon To Find Cryptocurrency Solutions To Lebanon's Hyperinflation Crisis
A 48-hour hackathon was organized by the Darwazah Center for Innovation Management and Entrepreneurship, in partnership with i-Park and Beirut Digital District, at the American University of Beirut's Olayan School of Business.
Darwazah Center's Hackathon Looks For Tech Solutions For Ineffective Foreign Aid Management in Lebanon
Three Lebanese startups won the Darwazah Center's "Data for Good- I Code for Lebanon" hackathon by trying to solve "waste" or "leakage" in the current system of foreign aid disbursement in Lebanon.
Against All Odds: Caroline Fattal Fakhoury, Founder, Stand For Women
Caroline Fattal Fakhoury on women's economic empowerment in Lebanon and beyond.
Webinar Invite: Against All Odds, Featuring Caroline Fattal Fakhoury, Founder, Stand For Women, And Board Member, Fattal Group
This Against All Odds webinar will be held at 2:00pm (UAE time) on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
Eye On The Future: Ashghali Co-Founders Marc Ibrahim And Joseph Hajjar
Marc Ibrahim and Joseph Hajjar are dreaming big as the co-founders of Ashghali, an online marketplace connecting prospective clients with local professionals in Lebanon.
In The Pursuit Of Greatness: Instabeat Founder Hind Hobeika
Instabeat founder Hind Hobeika on her entrepreneurial journey of building a hardware startup.
The Executive Selection: Yvan Tufenkjian
Having started with a humble storefront in Beirut's historic gold souk in 1909, the Yvan Tufenkjian jewelry brand represents a family enterprise that has thrived over the years by staying true to its promise of providing one-of-a-kind jewelry.
Ogero Chairman Imad Kreidieh On Revamping Lebanon's Telecom Landscape
At Arabnet Beirut 2019, Entrepreneur Middle East talked with Ogero Chairman Imad Kreidieh on his enterprise's mission to revamp Lebanon's telecom landscape.
Arabnet Beirut 2019: Highlights From The Tenth Anniversary Of The Landmark Event
"We've been able to create a real impact for the MENA economy, with our alumni -the startups that pitched at Arabnet across the years- collectively employing more than 3,500 today."
Rethinking The Status Quo: Monty Mobile Founder Mountasser Hachem
Founded in 1998, Monty Mobile works closely with more than 700 mobile operators around the world to facilitate the international flow of data, voice, and SMS across global markets.
MITEF Pan Arab's 12th Arab Startup Competition Gears Up For The Finals in Beirut
The Arab Startup Competition has become a platform for innovation from the Arab region.